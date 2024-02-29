FACT CHECK: No, Bradley Cooper Did Not Pee Himself On Stage While Accepting A Grammy With Lady Gaga

A video shared on TikTok claims actor Bradley Cooper peed himself while on stage at the Grammys with musician Lady Gaga.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It comes from the movie “A Star is Born,” not the Grammys.

Fact Check:

Cooper recently stated that he’s “not sure” that he’d be alive if not for his daughter and that she inspired him to work on himself more, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also said that his daughter is a “massive anchor” that he didn’t know he needed, ABC News reported.

A TikTok video allegedly shows Gaga and Cooper at the Grammys when Cooper, visibly intoxicated, appears to urinate. Gaga then tries to conceal him with her dress.

“I’m so blessed to be in the company of such wonderful musicians,” Gaga says. “This is a dream come true and all I can say is believe in yourself and don’t give up because there is a spot on that stage for you. Goodnight.”

“that time bradley cooper peed himself while on stage with lady gaga at the grammys,” reads text overlaid on the video.

The video is miscaptioned, however. The clip can be seen on YouTube around the 3:03 timestamp. It does not show real Grammys footage, but instead comes from the 2018 movie “A Star is Born.” (RELATED: Is Ghislaine Maxwell Lady Gaga’s Aunt?)



Gaga and Cooper won a Grammy in 2019 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Shallow,” according to ABC News. Only Gaga accepted the award since Cooper could not make it to the Grammys as he was attending the British Academy Film Awards, the outlet reported.

