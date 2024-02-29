FACT CHECK: Image Of NY Times Article Titled ‘Let’s Go To The Aid Of Ukraine’ Is Edited

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an article from the New York Times titled “Let’s go to the aid of Ukraine.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated, a New York Times confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that if their troops are sent to fight in Ukraine, nuclear war could break out, according to CNN. Putin also said that claims that Russia plans to attack Europe are “nonsense,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a New York Times article with the headline “Let’s go to the aid of Ukraine.” The post shares a screenshot of the alleged article headline, the author and photo are cut off.

Underneath, a sub headline reads, “The White House decided to send a limited contingent of troops to Ukraine. They won’t survive without us.”

“The White House decided to SEND a limited contingent of TROOPS TO UKRAINE,” the caption reads, in part. “Can be seen as a reason to start World War III, because it was officially declared.”

The image is digitally fabricated, however. The article cannot be found on the New York Times website. Likewise, it cannot be found on the outlet’s social media accounts. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone Attack On Civilians)

“I can confirm this headline is fabricated,” a New York Times spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to the New York Times Company website, which confirms no such headline was published by the outlet.

White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that President Joe Biden will not be sending troops to Ukraine, according to Daily Mail.