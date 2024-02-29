FACT CHECK: No, The Telegraph Did Not Use Caribbean Culture Festival Image In Migration Article

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a migration article from the Telegraph featuring a picture taken at the Notting Hill Carnival, a celebration of Caribbean culture.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally fabricated. The original article instead shows an image of a sign that reads “UK Border.”

Fact Check:

Notting Hill Carnival in London last year reached its highest level of stabbings as eight people were attacked and 275 people arrested, according to the New York Post. The festival is known as Europe’s largest street party and one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post appears to show an article in the Telegraph’s style accompanied by a featured image showing a large crowd of people. The poster shared their opinion on migration in the caption.

“Mass migration is slowly bankrupting the UK,” the alleged headline reads. Underneath, text allegedly reads, “One by one, the economic arguments for porous borders have collapsed. We can’t go on like this.” The article is attributed to Annabel Denham and posted on Feb. 8, 2024.

“Mass migration was once seen as the answer to economic challenges, but now it’s clear it’s not delivering. Despite promises, the UK’s visa system has led to a surge in immigration, mostly low-skilled, straining public services and creating long-term fiscal burdens,” the caption reads. “It’s time to rethink immigration policies to prioritize skilled workers and genuine asylum seekers.”

The image has been digitally fabricated. however. Instead of a photo of a crowd, the actual article shows a featured image showing a sign with the text “UK Border.” An additional difference is that the original article’s headline uses “Britain” instead of “the UK.” (RELATED: No, Israel Did Not Admit To Killing All 364 Israelis At The Nova Music Festival)

The photo was posted to Getty Images in 2016. “On Kensal Road a group of young men energetically dance together, crashing into one another as the bass and volume brings the atmosphere to a fervour on Monday 28th August 2016 at the 50th Notting Hill Carnival in West London. A celebration of West Indian / Caribbean culture and Europe’s largest street party, festival and parade,” the caption read, in part.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Telegraph spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.