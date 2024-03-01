FACT CHECK: Did Biden Travel 17,000 Miles With Xi Jinping?

President Joe Biden recently claimed that he has traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden again claims he "traveled 17,000 miles" with China's Xi Jinping, who he calls the "head of Russia."

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Biden and Xi have traveled this number of miles together.

During the Governors Ball Dinner, held Feb 24, Biden discussed his long relationship with China’s President. He talked about their number of times they have met and he stated, “I — and he couldn’t because he was the president, and he couldn’t travel. So, I traveled 17,000 miles with him throughout the country — our country and — and in — in China, as well.”

The claim is inaccurate. Biden has made this claim several times before. There is no credible news report that suggests Biden’s travel with Xi adds up to 17,000 miles, and this claim has been debunked before, according to Fox News. There appears to have been only one time that Xi and Biden traveled together. During the Obama administration, Biden was asked to meet with Xi in China.

The Washington Times reported this trip was 50 miles to a Chinese school. Other reputable sources, such as CBS News, corroborate the claim. Biden spoke to students there and they toured the grounds. Biden did meet with Xi in China in 2013, according to Politico. They met again in Washington in 2015, however, they did not travel together.

The white House told Washington Post in 2021 that the 17,000 “was a reference to the total travel back and forth — both internally in the U.S. and China, and as well as internationally — for meetings they held together.” However, this claim still does not bring the total number of miles up to match Biden’s claim. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

Check Your Fact contacted the White House for an explanation of their calculations. We will update this piece if a response is provided.