FACT CHECK: Did Brazil And Israel Cut All Ties?

An image shared on Facebook claims that Brazil and Israel cut all diplomatic ties.

Verdict: False

Brazil did not cut all diplomatic ties with Israel.

Gaza authorities said that over 100 Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces fired on a crowd that was near aid trucks, according to The New York Times. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the majority of the deaths were caused by trampling and pushing near the aid trucks, though an Israeli official said that the soldiers fired upon the crowd after they approached them and looked like threats, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image claiming that Brazil and Israel have cut diplomatic ties. The image, a screenshot of a tweet, reads, “Brazil ends all diplomatic ties with Israel.”

This claim is false. Brazil recalled its ambassador after Israeli government leaders criticized Brazilian President Lula da Silva for characterizing Israel’s campaign against Gaza as a genocide, according to the Times of Israel. There is no evidence that Israel and Brazil have cut all ties, and Brazil’s embassy in Israel appears to still be open.

“We have recalled our ambassador, but that does not equate to the ending of all diplomatic relationships between Israel and Brazil,” a Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told AFP Fact Check.

Israel has not recalled its ambassador from Brazil, according to AFP Fact Check. Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waved an Israeli flag during a Feb. 26 rally, the Times of Israel reported.