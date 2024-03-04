FACT CHECK: No, An Irish Women’s Soccer Team Did Not Turn Their Backs On Israeli National Anthem

A video shared on Facebook claims Ireland’s U17 women’s soccer team turned their back on the Israeli national anthem.



Verdict: False

They were turning to face their own anthem, according to the Irish team.

Fact Check:

Dana Elrich, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, has faced calls for expulsion, according to i24 News. Elrich has often criticized Irish media for presenting a “one-sided” perspective of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of Ireland’s U17 women’s football team, claiming they are facing away as the Israeli national anthem plays. The two teams played against each other in a qualify march on Feb. 23, according to UEFA.com.

This claim, though, is false. A longer clip posted on X shows the two teams facing the same direction as the Israeli anthem plays. After the Israeli anthem ends, the Irish team turns around as their country’s national anthem plays.

I completely retract my earlier statement regarding the Irish women’s team. Their display of sportsmanship, professionalism, and respect for both the Israeli anthem and their own was exemplary. As such, not only do I accept the @FAIWomen‘s explanation of misunderstanding to be… pic.twitter.com/2hcWKWJCBy — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) February 23, 2024

The Football Association of Ireland also released a statement, saying it was a “misinterpretation” that the U17 team faced away while the Israeli national anthem played, according to Irish Mirror. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)

“Both teams were facing in the same direction during the Israeli national anthem before the Ireland team turned to face the tricolour, as is tradition amongst many Irish teams, for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before turning back to conclude the usual pre-match protocols,” the statement reads.

Full Fact also debunked this claim.