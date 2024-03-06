FACT CHECK: Video Shows Child Shivering In Syria, Not Gaza

A video shared on X purports to show a child shivering in Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas War.

This broke my heart 💔🇵🇸 Those eyes are questioning the world. “It’s cold inside” pic.twitter.com/LVHoOSuhWU — William B. (@The_NightReport) February 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video was originally shared on X in January 2024 by a social media user who provides relief to Syria.

The X video, viewed over 1,000 times, purports to show a child shivering in Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas War. In the video, the child appears to say she’s standing outside because “it’s cold inside.” On-screen English captions outline the conversation between the child and an adult who is off-camera.

“Everything is beautiful in winter except for the displaced #Syrianchildren shivering from the bitter cold in refugee camps,” the video’s caption reads.

Everything is beautiful in winter except for the displaced #Syrianchildren shivering from the bitter cold in refugee camps. pic.twitter.com/MYDqSLoGmj — Ahmad idlib (@Syriaaaaidlb) January 31, 2024

Another post shared on X by the same user in February 2024 shows the child receiving relief items, including blankets, toys, and food. The post includes a photo and a video of the child. (RELATED: Lloyd Austin Claims 25,000 Palestinian Women And Children Have Been Killed As Of Feb. 29)

“We visited Amal for the second time and provided her with a warm bed, blankets, food, toys, chocolates, milk and heating materials,” this post’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. In fact, the opposite is true. The U.K.-based outlet Full Fact also indicated the video showed a child in Syria, not Gaza in a Mar. 1 article.

Additionally, Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has not publicly commented on the video.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.