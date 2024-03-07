FACT CHECK: Does Video Show A Direct Energy Weapon That Started Recent Fires In Texas?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of a direct energy weapon being used to start the recent fires in Texas.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The fires in the Texas Panhandle killed at least two people and have destroyed thousands of livestock, including more than 3,600 cattle, USA TODAY reported. The Smokehouse Creek fire has burned more than 1 million acres of land.

The post shared on Instagram purports an energy weapon was used to start the raging fire in Texas. The video shows a green laser beam striking in a rural neighborhood.

The caption reads, “This video of a directed energy weapon is circulating… claiming to be taken in Texas. If this is actual footage, and not edited or taken from somewhere else… we’re looking at yet ANOTHER intentionally set fire courtesy of DEWS and our lovely govt. Paradise, Camp, Lahaina, Chile, and now Texas?”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to Dec. 2023, which predates the incident in Texas.

Direct energy weapons do exist and are being tested, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. RAND Objective Analysis Effective Solutions reported on a recent test of direct energy weapons that was conducted in Scotland. The UK Ministry of Defense successfully fired their DragonFire laser and destroyed an aerial target. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A lawsuit against an energy company has been filed by a homeowner who claims one of their poles started the fire, according to USA Today. Xcel Energy, the company named in the suit, has assured they are working with “local officials to support the power needs of our communities,” CBS News reported.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Benjamin Netanyahu referred to America as a “golden calf.”