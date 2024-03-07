FACT CHECK: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Make A Post Saying She And Matt Gaetz Support Government Shutdown

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a post from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz support a government shutdown due to illegal immigration.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine post. It was published by a parody account imitating Greene.

Fact Check:

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary stay to pause Texas’ strict immigration law, SB 4, at the behest of the Biden administration, according to ABC News. This will stay in effect until March 13 at 5 p.m. EST to allow justices time to determine how to proceed, the outlet reported.

A Facebook screenshot allegedly shows a post from Greene suggesting a government shutdown in response to the situation at the border. The image appears to show an X post from a verified account titled “Marjorie Taylor Greene Press R…” its remainder getting cut off due to length.

“Matt Gaetz and myself support shutting down the Government until we SECURE our Border,” it reads. “DO YOU ?” It includes a photo of Greene and Gaetz walking side by side.

“I mean of course they don’t care,” the Facebook caption reads. “they are still getting paid while it’s shut down lol.”

This is not a genuine post, however. The post was actually published by an account called “Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody).” The “parody” part was cut off in the screenshot posted on Facebook. The account also indicates that it is a parody in its bio.

No such post can be found on Greene’s authentic account. This account shows a gray checkmark, which indicates in bio that it is verified because it’s a “government or multilateral organization account.” (RELATED: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Post An Apology To Peta On Thanksgiving)

There are no credible news reports about the pair speaking out on supporting a government shutdown.

Check Your Fact has reached out to respective spokespeople for Greene and Gaetz for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.