FACT CHECK: No Evidence NATO Behind Attack On Russian Warship

A post shared on X claims the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is behind an attack on the Russian warship Sergei Kotov.

🚨Update: NATO attack destroyed another Russian warship from the Black Sea Fleet!! The patrol ship ‘Sergei Kotov’ has reportedly been sunk. pic.twitter.com/m0QmCGYufF — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) March 5, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence NATO is behind the attack. The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, with support from the Ukrainian Navy and Ministry of Digital Transformation, claimed the attack.

Fact Check:

Ukraine says the Sergei Kotov, a Russian warship, was sunk in early March, according to Bloomberg. Social media users are claiming that NATO was behind the attack.

“Update: NATO attack destroyed another Russian warship from the Black Sea Fleet!! The patrol ship ‘Sergei Kotov’ has reportedly been sunk,” one user wrote.

This claim lacks evidence. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack, with the Defense Intelligence, an intelligence agency for Ukraine, stating as “a result of the strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian ship Project 22160 ‘Sergei Kotov’ sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides,” according to CNN.

The intelligence agency said that the Ukrainian Navy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation helped carry out the mission, according to CNN. BBC News reported that Ukrainian intelligence claimed seven people were killed, with another six injured.

The Defense Intelligence, also published a video on YouTube showing drones attacking the ship.

“How the Sergei Kotov was sunk”- a video of the destruction of a Russian patrol ship by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukrainehttps://t.co/ZxJPpJuR2F https://t.co/iBE7S1l4PK pic.twitter.com/VeSmaXFGPl — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 5, 2024

The attack was apparently carried out using naval drones designed and tested in Ukraine, though some parts of the drones are sourced from other countries, according to The Associated Press.

NATO has stated on its website that its “actions are defensive, designed not to provoke conflict but to prevent conflict. The Alliance has a responsibility to ensure that this war does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine, which would be even more devastating and dangerous.”

At least a few British troops are on the ground in Ukraine, with a German military leak saying that they are helping Ukrainian forces fire long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Houthi Rebels Claim To Hit U.S. Warship In Red Sea)