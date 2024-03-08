FACT CHECK: No, Country Music Television Did Not Permanently Ban Taylor Swift

A post shared on Facebook claims Country Music Television (CMT) banned Taylor Swift “for life.”

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It was originally posted by a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Swift implored fans on Super Tuesday to vote in the 2024 elections, saying she urges people to vote for those “who most represent YOU into power,” according to The Guardian. Despite not making a clear endorsement this year, she endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims CMT has permanently banned Swift. It shows an image of Swift alongside an image of a CMT building.

“CMT Bans Taylor Swift For Life ‘We Don’t Want Any Woke Music,'” the image’s text reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports or matching search results on the CMT website making such an announcement. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Taylor Swift With A Trump Flag At 2024 Grammys)



The Facebook user posted a link in the comments to an article from a site called Esspots with the headline “Breaking: CMT Issues Lifetime Ban on Taylor Swift, ‘She’s Worse Than Garth Brooks.'” This article is labeled as satire.

The site has a disclaimer that reads, “Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real. All of the articles, stories, and commentary found on Esspots.com are entirely fictitious and created for the purpose of entertainment only.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to Swift’s record label for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.