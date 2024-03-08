Fact-Checking Joe Biden’s 2024 State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden delivered his 2024 State of the Union address on March 7, where he spoke about a variety of topics including Ukraine, healthcare, the economy and January 6. Here are fact-checks of a few of his claims.



“Inflation has dropped from 9 percent to 3 percent — the lowest in the world.”

Biden’s claim that inflation has dropped from 9% to 3% is correct. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Did Not Endorse Joe Biden For Reelection)

Recent data from Statista comparing wage growth and inflation indicates that inflation peaked at 9.1% before seasonal adjustment in June 2022. The peak inflation that occurred in June 2022, or the “largest 12-month increase since November 1981,” was caused largely by “a big jump in gasoline prices,” the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Likewise, the same data set from Statista shows inflation decreased to 3.1% in November 2023, before increasing slightly to 3.4% in December 2023, and then decreasing again to 3.1% in January 2024.

In addition, a February 2024 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) “increased 0.3% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.2% in December.” The data published by the Department of Labor and the BLS were included in the New York Times’ January Inflation Report, with the outlet noting that inflation had “cooled less than expected.”

Biden’s claim that U.S. inflation is the lowest in the world is incorrect, however.

Global inflation rate data available via the website, “Trading Economics” shows China has the lowest inflation rate at -0.8%. Italy, Switzerland, and Japan also follow close behind with respective inflation rates of 0.75%, 1.2%, and 2.2%.