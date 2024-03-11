FACT CHECK: X Image Of Female Soldiers Stems From Israeli Movie

An image shared on X claims to show two female Israeli soldiers who were purportedly gang raped.

Die 🇮🇱 Soldatinnen “Levi Hafif” und “Sally Ghmeir” wurden Opfer von Gruppenvergewaltigung und Misshandlung und wurden von der “Saour”-Einheit des Yalamie-Regiments inhaftiert, um das Verbrechen zu vertuschen‼️

Die 🇮🇱 Armee- Eine Armee mit höchster Moral‼️#BringThemAllHomeNow pic.twitter.com/WSyesOKRML — Mr.Wiedman🇩🇪 (@MrWiedman) March 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false, as the image originally stems from the Israeli film, “Zero Motivation.” The image is featured in an article about the film that is published on the website “The Moveable Fest.”

Fact Check:

Staff Sgt. David Sasson, a 21-year-old IDF soldier, was recently killed during an ambush by Hamas in southern Gaza, according to the Times of Israel. Thirteen other soldiers were wounded as a result of the same attack, the outlet reported.

“The [Israeli] female soldiers ‘Levi Hafif’ and ‘Sally Ghmeir’ were victims of gang rape and abuse and were imprisoned by the ‘Saour’ unit of the Yalamie Regiment to cover up the crime,” a translation of the X post, viewed over 1,000 times, purports. The post includes an image of the two female soldiers, who each have visible injuries on their faces.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search and found that the image of the two female soldiers originally stems from the Israeli film, “Zero Motivation.” The image is featured in an article about the film that is published on the website “The Moveable Fest.” According to IMDb, the 2014 film focuses on “a unit of female Israeli soldiers at a remote desert base [who] bide their time as they count down the minutes until they can return to civilian life” and was directed by Talya Lavie.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the claim in a Mar. 7 article. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show Haifa Port On Fire)

Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the website for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) nor its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.