FACT CHECK: No, President Joe Biden Did Not Say Blue Roofs Make Houses Fire-Resistant

A video shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden said blue roofs protect houses from fires.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. Biden was referring to building codes and their ability to make homes more resistant to fire, a White House spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Texas is facing its largest wildfire after a power pole fell into a grassy area, according to NBC News. Since the fire originally broke out on Feb. 26, it has burned more than 1 million acres in the Texas Panhandle, the outlet reported.

An Instagram post purports Biden “admitted” blue roofs are fire-resistant. The post shares a video of the President speaking and has added text above and below the video.

“Fly over these areas that are burned to the ground, you’ll see, in the midst of 20 homes that are just totally destroyed, one home sitting there because it had the right roof on it,” Biden says in the video before the clip cuts him off.

“He just admitted the color of the roof makes a difference to whether the [house] was [burned],” the Instagram video’s text reads with emojis in place of some words. “Blue roofs don’t burn! Direct Energy Weapons!”

The video is miscaptioned, however. “The misinformation online related to the President’s remarks on the Texas wildfires are false,” a White House spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. “The President was simply referring to building codes and their ability to make homes more resilient against natural disasters, like wildfires.” (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Claims About COVID-19 Vaccination Rates)



The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a transcript of Biden’s remarks. Nowhere does Biden mention blue roofs. In context, Biden says, “And we rebuild to the standards that are up — the up-to-date standards and building codes and the rest. Because a lot of — if you fly over these areas that are burned to the ground, you’ll see, in the midst of 20 homes that are just totally destroyed, one home sitting there because it had the right roof on it.”