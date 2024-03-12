FACT CHECK: X Video Shows Rangers 2023 World Series Parade, Not Crowd Saying Profane Biden Chant

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims a large crowd of people in Texas recently made a profane chant aimed at President Joe Biden.

Wow! Huge crowd in Texas chants FJB. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/3YN3n9i7Z6 — PAMELA HENSLEY🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) March 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The video, originally shared on YouTube, shows a parade in Arlington celebrating the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series win. In the video, a large crowd of fans can be heard chanting, “Let’s Go Rangers.”

Fact Check:

Biden said he regrets using the word “illegal” in reference to the alleged killer of college student Laken Riley during his Mar. 7 State of the Union address, according to Politico. While being interviewed by MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart a few days later, Biden said he should have used the word “undocumented” instead, the outlet reported.

“History has been made in Texas,” text overlay on the video reads. In the video, viewed over 100,000 times, a large crowd of people can be seen gathered outdoors and chanting. “Wow! Huge crowd in Texas chants FJB. It’s over,” the video’s caption purports.

The claim is false, as the video does not show the large crowd making a profane chant aimed at Biden. The video, originally shared on YouTube, shows a parade in Arlington celebrating the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series win. In the video, a large crowd of fans can be heard chanting “Let’s Go Rangers.”

“Rangers World Series win Parade in Arlington turn out 500 – 700 thousands fans,” the video’s caption reads, including the hashtags, “#dallastx” and “#news.”

After 52 years, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series in November 2023, claiming victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the X video. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the video showed a parade in Arlington celebrating the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series win in a Mar. 9 article. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Claims About COVID-19 Vaccination Rates)

Additionally, the claim neither appears on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Biden also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.