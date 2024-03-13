FACT CHECK: Video Shows French Farmers Protesting Dairy Company, Not Government Climate Policies

A video shared on Facebook claims to show French farmers protesting government climate policies.



Verdict: Misleading

These farmers are protesting a dairy company.

Fact Check:

Several French farmers dumped manure and tires in front of the Bordeaux’s Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional assembly, according to the Connexion. These farmers also clashed with police, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show French farmers protesting government climate legislation. One user wrote, “Meanwhile in France the Farmers have out their Tractors & are wheeling manure dripping hay into a Government Facility as they continue to protest insane Climate related Legislation.”

This claim is misleading. While the protesters in the video are French farmers, they are not protesting against climate legislation but rather against a dairy company. The video was uploaded to X by French journalist Ulysse Thevenon on Feb. 24.

Au stand Lactalis, des éleveurs déversent leur colère contre le géant qui méprise leurs coûts de productions. #SalonAgriculture2024 pic.twitter.com/O1WxU8bQzs — Ulysse Thevenon (@ulyssethevenon) February 24, 2024

“At the Lactalis stand, breeders vent their anger against the giant who disregards their production costs,” Thevenon tweeted. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show Haifa Port On Fire)

Thenvenon told Logically Facts that the farmers were protesting “against the low prices offered by the multinational to farmers.”

“This has led to numerous actions, including the occupation of the company’s head office. At the Salon de l’Agriculture, this action was taken to demonstrate the breeders’ support for this struggle,” Thenvenon told the outlet.

French farmers started blocking the company headquarters on January 24 to protest against the company’s offer for their milk, according to TFInfo.