FACT CHECK: No, The U.S. Special Forces Did Not Recently Destroy An Air Force Boeing 747

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Special Forces purportedly destroyed an Air Force Boeing 747 on Mar. 5.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 10 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for the Pentagon denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Special Forces purportedly destroyed an Air Force Boeing 747 on Mar. 5. The post further claims the U.S. Special Forces supposedly infiltrated Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where they allegedly rigged the aircraft with incendiary charges and accelerants. Prior to its destruction, the aircraft purportedly “had been airborne over the Texas panhandle,” according to the post.

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 10 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

media Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the DOD’s website nor its verified social accounts . President Joe Biden also has not publicly commented on the claim via his personal or government X accounts.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This claim is false,” the spokesperson said.