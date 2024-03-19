FACT CHECK: No, King Charles Is Not Dead

A post shared on X claims King Charles III is dead.

🚨🚨🚨Update: British King Charles III has died of cancer at age 75!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LBzR00leh3 — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) March 18, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the monarch is dead. The British embassy in Ukraine denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that Charles III has died. One user wrote, “Update: British King Charles III has died of cancer at age 75!!”

There is no evidence for this claim. If he had died, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Royal Family’s X account also did not issue any statements about the king allegedly dying.

The British embassy in Ukraine denied the claim in a March 18 tweet. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Residents Of Avdiivka Greeting Russian Troops)

🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake. pic.twitter.com/Ilg2GZn0mo — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) March 18, 2024

“We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake,” the embassy tweeted. The British embassy in Azerbaijan also denied the claim.

Buckingham Palace told Russian state-media outlet TASS that the king is “continuing with official and private business,” according to the New York Post. The monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, the outlet reported.

Russian state-media outlets and Telegram channels shared the bogus claim that Charles had died, according to the Telegraph.