FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Pakistani Immigrant Pushing Woman In France

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Pakistani immigrant in France.

Verdict: Misleading

The man in the video is likely a Spaniard and is not from Pakistan.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of a man pushing down a woman, claiming it shows a Pakistani immigrant pushing down a woman in Paris, France. One user wrote, “Pak origin migrant Mohammed Taqi gets deported for pushing woman down stair case in Paris.”

This claim, though, is misleading. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video likely shows a Spaniard, not a Pakistani immigrant. The incident occurred in April 2021, according to Euro Weekly News.

The Spanish outlet Malaga Hoy reported that the man was from Spain and was deported for the crime. Euro Weekly News reported that the man was “allegedly from Spain.” The video was also shared on YouTube in April 2021.

“In response to the Immigration Minister’s complaint, French cops confirmed that they had opened an investigation and asked for the victim to come forward and file a complaint,” the video description partially reads. “A suspect was later arrested at the roma camp, according to French newspaper Le Parisien. According to French news channel BFMTV, quoting the person who filmed the incident, the woman was under the influence of narcotics, and according to news channel LCI, the man was allegedly her drug dealer.”

This claim was also fact-checked by Newschecker. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Residents Of Avdiivka Greeting Russian Troops)