FACT CHECK: X Image Falsely Claims To Show British Flag Flying At Half-Mast

An image shared on X purports to show a Union Jack flag recently flying at half-mast in the U.K.

Verdict: False

The image is not recent, and shows when the British embassy in Istanbul lowered its flag following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

Fact Check:

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was recently seen shopping at the Royal Farms Windsor Farm Shop, according to NBC News, citing The Sun and TMZ. The Princess is currently recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery,” the outlet reported.

“Flags are flown at half-mast in Britain,” the X image’s caption reads, including the hashtags “#BREAKING,” “#UK,” “#UnitedKingdom,” and “#Britain.” The post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, has received over 2,000 views as of writing.

The claim is false, as the image is not recent, but shows when the British embassy in Istanbul lowered its flag following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. A September 2022 article from the Turkish-based outlet Anadolu Agency indicates the flag was lowered at the consulate building in Beyoglu.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim that the X image showed a Union Jack flag recently lowered to half-mast in the U.K. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the image showed the flag lowered at the British embassy in Turkey following Queen Elizabeth II’s death via a Mar. 19 article. (RELATED: No, The Guardian Did Not Publish A Headline Labeling Afternoon Tea As Racist)

Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the Royal Family’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

The claim may have circulated online following false reporting from Russian media outlets suggesting that King Charles III had died.

Check Your Fact has contacted Kensington Palace for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.