FACT CHECK: No, A Judge Has Not Ended Jack Smith’s Cases Against Trump

A post shared on Facebook claims a judge has purportedly ended Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases against 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim. Both cases, one involving Trump’s alleged retention of classified documents and the other involving Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, are moving forward.

Fact Check:

Trump is unable to make bond in his civil fraud case in New York, according to his lawyers, CNN reported. Trump must produce $464 million by the end of the month, the outlet indicated.

The Facebook post, which has received over 5,000 likes, claims a judge has purportedly ended Smith’s cases against Trump. “SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Judge Ends Jack Smith – Trump WIN,” text above side-by-side photos of Trump and Smith reads. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. If a judge had ended Smith’s cases against Trump, multiple media outlets would have reported it, yet none have. In fact, the opposite is true. USA Today debunked the claim via a Mar. 19 article.

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) website nor on its verified social media accounts. Additionally, Trump has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Donald Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Comment Taken Out Of Context)

Smith was appointed to serve as Special Counsel on Trump’s cases involving his alleged retention of classified documents and his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which sparked the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing Trump’s classified documents case, has “instructed lawyers to file proposed jury instructions by April 2 on two topics that are related to defense motions to have the indictment dismissed outright,” The Washington Post reported. Cannon has not yet ruled on a new date for the trial, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 20, according to the outlet.

Similarly, on Mar. 19, Trump’s lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the indictment alleging Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, citing presidential immunity, according to The Associated Press. The high court will hear arguments on April 25, the outlet indicated. Both of Smith’s cases against Trump are still expected to go forward.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.