FACT CHECK: No, The London Eye Has Not Been Dismantled

A post shared on Facebook claims the London Eye, a popular Ferris wheel and tourist attraction in the U.K., has been dismantled.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the attraction has been dismantled. All photos shown in the post originate from 1999 when the attraction was built.

Train drivers in the London Underground plan to stage two one-day strikes in April and May unless working conditions change, according to The Guardian. The Aslef union, representing 96% of train drivers in Britain, has said drivers have not receive a pay raise since April 2019, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims the London Eye has been dismantled. It appears to include multiple images of the giant wheel on its side. “Footage from London today as the former ‘London Eye’ is dismantled, ready for the long journey to the banks of Loch Lomond,” the post’s caption reads. “Originally planned as a tourist attaction (sic) for Loch Lomond, it was leased to the City of London for 25 years, now expiring.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about the London Eye being dismantled. (RELATED: Viral X Video Does Not Show Protest In London, Predates Israel-Hamas War)



The attraction’s current lease only runs until 2028, according to Time Out. However, Merlin Entertainment, the attraction’s owner, has announced an intention to make the feature permanent, according to a press release.

No images shown in the post are recent. The first photo was posted to stock image site Alamy, the page indicating that it was taken in October 1999. “The giant ferris wheel called The London Eye is lifted above the London skyline with the Houses of Parliament in the background The wheel will be used as part of the Millennium celebrations enabling visitors a birds eye view over London,” its caption reads. The second image was featured in a July 1999 BBC article documenting the attraction’s construction. Lastly, the third image can also be found on Alamy, which indicates it was taken in July 1999.

Check Your Fact reached out to a London Eye spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.