FACT CHECK: X Image Purporting To Show Penny Mordaunt Holding Pro-WEF Sign Is Digitally Altered

An image shared on X purports to show British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt holding a pro-World Economic Forum (WEF) sign.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image, shared on Facebook, shows Mordaunt holding a sign that reads, “#BringBackOurGirls” in support of female hostages being held by Hamas amid the group’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

Fact Check:

Mordaunt has “remained tight-lipped” over rumors about an alleged plot by Tory rebels to make her the new leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party, according to The Independent. Former Conservative Members of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis slammed the alleged plot as “bonkers,” The Guardian reported.

The X image, viewed over 12,000 times, purports to show Mordaunt holding a pro-WEF sign. “Andrew Bridgen is correct. Excess deaths are real. The jab is causing them. The [World Health Organization or WHO] are dictators. I work for Klaus Schwab. I am a traitor to the U.K. I love the WEF,” the purported sign reads. The viral image is simply captioned with the word “traitor.”

The image is digitally altered, however. The original image, which was shared on Mordaunt’s verified Facebook account, shows the British Member of Parliament holding a sign that reads, “#BringBackOurGirls” in support of female hostages being held by Hamas.

“Today marks 5 months since Israeli women and girls were taken hostage by Hamas. 19 women and girls remain in Gaza. For #IWD24, and every other day, I’m saying #BringBackOurGirls,” the post’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Mordaunt held a pro-WEF sign. In fact, the opposite is true. Logically Facts also indicated the image is digitally altered via a Mar. 20 article. (RELATED: Did Chris Hedges Recite A Poem About Gaza At The 2024 Oscars?)

Additionally, Mordaunt has not publicly commented on the digitally altered image via her website or her verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Mordaunt’s Parliamentary Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.