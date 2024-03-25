FACT CHECK: Did The Chief Of Staff Of The Israel Defense Forces Resign?

A post shared on X claims that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Daniel Herzi Halevi resigned.

BREAKING: ISRAEL ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF RESIGNS pic.twitter.com/5Iuu0TNdGQ — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 21, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

While Halevi is reportedly going to resign at the end of the year, he has not resigned as of March 21.

Fact Check:

The IDF has detained hundreds of Palestinians suspected to be terrorists during an operation at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, according to the Times of Israel. The IDF claimed that several senior commanders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were among those captured, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that the IDF chief of staff has resigned. One user wrote, “BREAKING: ISRAEL ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF RESIGNS.”

However, this claim is misleading. If he had resigned, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Halevi is planning on resigning at the end of the year, between September and December, due to failure in preventing the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Vehicles On Fire Near Belgorod)

“I am responsible for what happened on October 7. I am responsible for what has happened since then and what will happen. The IDF is currently at war, and right now, it is correct to focus solely on the goals of this war,” Halevi has said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Check Your Fact reached out to the IDF for comment.