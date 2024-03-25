FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Claims South American Weather Reporter Called Global Warming ‘A Scam’

A video shared on X purports to show a South American weather reporter calling global warming “a scam” during a weather forecast.

🚨 South American Weather Reporter goes off script & accidentally tells the Truth. pic.twitter.com/THVj63EYh7 — ⏻ TruthLive 𝕏⁷ (@TruthLiveOnX) March 7, 2024

Verdict: False

Another video, which has also been shared on X and translates to English, indicates the reporter did not make the purported remark. In addition, both USA Today and Full Fact debunked the claim.

Fact Check:

The World Meteorological Organization, the weather agency of the United Nations (UN), “said there is a ‘high probability’ that 2024 will be another record-hot year,” according to The Associated Press. The statement is based on a recent report released by the agency, which is urging the world to “limit planetary warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels,” the outlet reported.

“South American Weather Reporter goes off script & accidentally tells the Truth,” the X video’s caption reads. In the video, the unnamed female reporter can be seen delivering a weather forecast in Spanish. On-screen English captions claim the reporter refers to global warming as “a scam designed to usher in a communist global takeover by globalists like George Soros and Klaus Schwab.” Besides X, the claim also circulated on Facebook.

The claim is false, however. Another video, which has also been shared on X and translates to English, indicates the reporter did not make the purported remark about global warming purportedly being a “scam.”

Good news! Your English subtitles are ready. Thanks for your patience. ⏯️🔴 YouTube and all video/audio files: https://t.co/vl9jRnDyZL Get notified when your subtitles are ready by following @TranslateMom pic.twitter.com/UZ2rYHKYdM — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) July 18, 2023

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. The U.K.-based outlet Full Fact debunked the claim via a Mar. 21 article and identified the reporter as Susy Almeida, who is Mexican, not South American.

Additionally, USA Today labeled the claim as false back in July 2023. The outlet included the link to a Facebook post featuring Almeida delivering the Jul. 12 weather report for NMas Guadalajara. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows Xi Jinping Giving Orders To Chinese Army In 2018)

Check Your Fact has contacted two Spanish translation experts for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.