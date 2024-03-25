FACT CHECK: Does Viral X Video Show Recent Bombing Of Al-Shifa Hospital?

A video shared on X claims to show an Israeli bombing of Al-Shifa hospital.

Israel is bombing Al-Shifa hospital again. Remember how they lied about there being a “Hamas command and control” centre underneath it? Remember when they lied about not being the ones that bombed the Baptist hospital? We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/TkJUV5DlKj — Apex Artistan (@ApexArtistan) March 18, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video was allegedly taken in Rafah, not Al-Shifa hospital.

Fact Check:

Israel’s military says it captured hundreds of Palestinian fighters at the Al-Shifa hospital, according to Reuters. Israel launched an operation earlier this month, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video of an explosion and claim it shows Israel bombing the hospital. One user wrote, “Israel is bombing Al-Shifa hospital again. Remember how they lied about there being a ‘Hamas command and control’ centre underneath it? Remember when they lied about not being the ones that bombed the Baptist hospital? We will never forget.”

The video, though, was likely not taken at the hospital. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video had been posted to Instagram on March 16 by Mahmoud Khaled Alsaleh. The video’s caption says “Rafah.”

The video was also posted to Instagram two days before the most recent raid on Al-Shifa hospital, according to Logically Facts. The user also uploaded another video that appears to show the same explosion from a different angle. The video reads, “Ramadan in Rafah.”

Israel has said it would send troops into Rafah, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Image Claims TO Show US Building Naval Base In Gaza)