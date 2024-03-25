FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Ukrainian F-16 Being Shot Down

A video shared on X claims to show a Ukrainian F-16 being shot down by Russia.

‼️#RUSSIA 🇷🇺 SHOOTS DOWN F-16‼️ USING NEW STATE OF THE ART S-500 AIR DEFENCE IN #UKRAINE THIS WILL BE THE FATE OF ALL WESTERN PLANES SENT TO UKRAINE pic.twitter.com/iltwtk70iZ — 𝐂𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐚 ☭ (@cheguwera) March 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was taken in 2013 and shows Syrian rebels shooting down a Syrian airplane. It is not related to Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Ukraine is expected to start fielding F-16 fighter aircraft in the summer, as its pilots have undergone training courses on how to fly them, according to Reuters.

Social media users are sharing a video of an anti-aircraft gun firing at a jet, claiming it shows the downing of a F-16. One user wrote,”‼️#RUSSIA 🇷🇺 SHOOTS DOWN F-16‼️ USING NEW STATE OF THE ART S-500 AIR DEFENCE IN #UKRAINE THIS WILL BE THE FATE OF ALL WESTERN PLANES SENT TO UKRAINE.”

This claim, though, is inaccurate. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows Syrian rebels shooting down a Syrian jet. The video was posted to YouTube in 2013 with the title, “Syrian rebels shot down a warplane.”



“It was announced that a Mig 23 warplane belonging to the Syrian army was shot down by the rebels during the clashes near Hama. The opposition shared the moment the warplane was shot down with an image uploaded to the internet,” the video description partially reads.

The claim was also debunked by India Today. (RELATED: Image Claims TO Show US Building Naval Base In Gaza)