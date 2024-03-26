FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?

A video shared on X claims to show an explosion at the Francis Scott Key bridge.

Alternate angle on Francis Scott Key bridge shows a large explosion 👀 pic.twitter.com/sGkjffTRaS — cackenbools U/G-t (@cackenbools) March 26, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from 2022 and shows an explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge.

Fact Check:

A container ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning, causing most of it to collapse, according to the Baltimore Banner. Several people and vehicles are unaccounted for, with two people being rescued from the waters, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a bridge erupting in flames, claiming it shows an explosion on the bridge. One user wrote, “Alternate angle on Francis Scott Key bridge shows a large explosion.”

This video, though, is not from the Francis Scott Bridge collapse. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from October 2022 and shows an explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge. The video was posted to YouTube by the Guardian.

The bridge is controlled by Russia and connects Crimea to mainland Russia, according to the New York Times.

Available footage on social media does not show any explosions when the container ship hit the bridge.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Here’s a longer and higher quality video of the Baltimore bridge collapse. Crash and collapse happens at 2:34 pic.twitter.com/Vyp3rQLLHl — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 26, 2024

There is currently no evidence of an explosion on the bridge. Officials have said that there is no indication of terrorism, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show US Building Naval Base In Gaza)

Editor’s note: This article depends on developing information. Check Your Fact may update the article with more information as it becomes available.