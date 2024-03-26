FACT CHECK: Image Showing Dwayne Johnson With Israeli Flag Is AI-Generated

An image shared on X claims to show actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with an Israeli flag.

Verdict: False

The image has been created by artificial intelligence. It does not show Johnson with an Israeli flag.

Fact Check:

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, which the United States abstained from voting on, according to Reuters.

Social media users have been sharing an image claiming to show Johnson with an Israeli flag. One user wrote, “Thank You Dwayne Johnson…”

This image, though, is created by artificial intelligence. A reverse image search did not yield any results for this alleged image. If Johnson had been pictured with a flag, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have.

Check Your Fact ran the image through artificial intelligence detectors such as Hive Moderation and Hugging Face. These detectors found that the image has been created by artificial intelligence.

Johnson initially reacted to the October 7 terrorist attacks by saying in an Instagram post that he was “heartbroken by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people” by Hamas, according to Variety.

“The growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives is heart wrenching as this war escalates to immense proportions,” Johnson further said in his Instagram post. (RELATED: Image Claims TO Show US Building Naval Base In Gaza)

Check Your Fact could not find any other statements from Johnson on the conflict. Check Your Fact will update this article if more reporting about Johnson’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict comes to light.