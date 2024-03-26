FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Suspects From Moscow Terrorist Attack

An image shared on X claims to show suspects from the Moscow terrorist attack.

Incoming reports of Russian security services looking for a number of men from Ingushetia suspected of today’s deadly terror attack in Moscow pic.twitter.com/mRFoFAMOQl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2024

Verdict: False

The images are from early March. The men in the images were reportedly killed in a firefight during that time.

ISIS took credit for a terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 137 people, according to The Washington Post. A U.S. official told the outlet that they did not have reason to doubt ISIS’s claim they carried out the attack, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing images of five men, claiming it shows suspects from the Moscow terrorist attack. One user wrote, “Incoming reports of Russian security services looking for a number of men from Ingushetia suspected of today’s deadly terror attack in Moscow.”

This claim, however, is false. Baza, a Russian Telegram channel, reported that the “list of five men allegedly wanted for the attack on Crocus is being circulated online” was “fake.”

“In fact, these militants were killed during a shootout in Ingushetia back in early March. According to the FSB and the Investigative Committee, at that time the security forces were opposed by a group organized by Amirkhan Gurazhev, who was wanted for terrorist crimes. Five alleged accomplices were killed along with him,” Baza wrote in a March 22 Telegram post.

Russian media outlets reported in early March that the men had been killed in a firefight. For example, Yaroslav News reported that “six militants” had been killed in a firefight and published the images of three men killed, which match the three in the social media post. Two of the images were also posted in this Russian media outlet’s report, as well.

The claim was also debunked by BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh in a March 22 tweet.

Images of five men have been widely shared tonight, claiming to show the gunmen responsible for the deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. But the images were first posted in early March, reportedly showing five militants killed during a shoot-out in Ingushetia. pic.twitter.com/gezWxNXtkz — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 22, 2024

"Images of five men have been widely shared tonight, claiming to show the gunmen responsible for the deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. But the images were first posted in early March, reportedly showing five militants killed during a shoot-out in Ingushetia," Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Media outlets reported that four men were charged with the attack by Russian authorities, with two admitting guilt.