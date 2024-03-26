FACT CHECK: Did A United Airlines Boeing 737 Recently Make An Emergency Landing In Oregon?

A post shared on Facebook claims a United Airlines Boeing 737 on a recent trip from San Francisco to Oregon was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel fell off in-flight.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A United Airlines spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced on Mar. 25 that he will be stepping down from the company, according to CNN. During an interview with CNBC, Calhoun said the decision to leave was entirely his choice, the outlet reported.

“Yet ANOTHER United Airlines Boeing 737 has been forced to make an emergency landing after a panel fell off in-flight,” the Facebook post purports. “Shortly after taking off from San Francisco—the same airport where a United Boeing 777 lost a wheel on take-off last week—a large panel flew off the side of the plane. The good news is, United Flight 433 landed safely at an Oregon airport and no injuries have been reported,” it continues.

The claim also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it garnered over 600,000 views.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating the Boeing 737 was forced to make an emergency landing in Oregon. In fact, the opposite is true. Reuters debunked the claim via a Mar. 22 article. (RELATED: No, The U.S. Special Forces Did Not Destroy A Plane At An Alaskan Air Force Base)

Likewise, San Francisco-based outlet ABC7 News reported the plane had “landed safely” at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Oregon, and a subsequent inspection revealed that an external panel was missing. Although operations at the airport were briefly paused to check for debris, “none was found,” according to the outlet.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement about the incident, confirming the plane had made a safe landing.

“United Airlines Flight 433 landed safely at Medford Airport in Oregon around 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday, March 15. A post landing airline inspection revealed a missing panel. The Boeing 737 departed from San Francisco International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for more information,” the agency said on Mar. 15.

A United Airlines spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“On Friday, March 15 United flight 433 landed safely at its scheduled destination at Rogue Valley International/Medford Airport. After the aircraft was parked at the gate, it was discovered to be missing an external panel. We conducted a thorough examination of the plane and performed all the needed repairs before it returned to service. We’re also conducting an investigation to better understand how this damage occurred,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact looked into the Facebook post’s claim about a Boeing 777 recently losing a wheel during take-off and found the claim to be true. According to The Associated Press, the plane was headed to Japan and was forced to land in Los Angeles after taking off from San Francisco. No one was injured, the outlet reported.