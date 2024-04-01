FACT CHECK: No, Department of Justice Did Not Announce ‘Crackdown’ On Microwave Food Producers

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a New York Times article with the headline, “Justice Department Announces Crackdown on Microwave Food Producers.”

Verdict: False

The New York Times published no such article, a spokesperson for the outlet confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said some 20 people have been charged in connection with threats against election workers, according to Axios. This comes hours after an Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for making death threats against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2022 when she was secretary of state, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports The New York Times reported the DOJ has announced a “crackdown” on microwave food producers. The post shared a photo of the alleged article with a photo of AG Garland speaking at a podium.

“Justice Department Announces Crackdown on Microwave Food Producers,” the purported headline reads. An alleged sub headline reads, “After dozens of online complaints, the government seeks to force Stouffer’s and Tysons to simplify instructions, streamline unboxing, and include a cellophane perforation tool if needed.” It also says microwave manufacturers could be targeted next.

This is not a genuine article, however. There are no credible news reports from the New York Times or other outlets about the headline. It cannot be found on the outlet’s website or its social media accounts. (RELATED: Has The DOJ Successfully Denied More Than 500 Illegal Gun Purchases To People Under 21?)



Furthermore, there are no matching search results on the DOJ website to corroborate the claim.

“I can confirm that this headline is fabricated and no such article was published by The New York Times,” a New York Times spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a post on its website debunking the claim.