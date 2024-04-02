FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Has Not Signed An Executive Order That Would Terminate Social Security

A viral video shared on TikTok claims President Joe Biden has signed an executive order, purportedly set to take effect on Jun. 12, that would terminate Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and ban “side hustles.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original video featured in the TikTok clip shows Biden discussing the debt limit in October 2021 and at no point does he mention terminating Social Security and SSI benefits or banning “side hustles.”

Fact Check:

Biden said a recent fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama shows that the Democratic Party is “united,” according to The Associated Press. The Biden campaign said it raised $26 million as a result of the sold-out event, the outlet reported.

“President Biden signs an executive order to terminate Social Security, SSI, bans side hustle [sic],” text overlay on the video purports. “This bill will take action in [sic] June 12, 2024,” another set of text overlay reads. The video, which includes a clip of Biden speaking, has been shared over 34,000 times.

The claim is false, however. The original video featured in the TikTok clip shows Biden discussing the debt limit in October 2021.

“President Biden Hosts a Meeting with Business Leaders and CEOs on the Need to Immediately Address the Debt Limit and the Damaging Consequences for American Families, Small Businesses, and the Economy If Unnecessary Delay Continues Any Further,” the video’s description reads.

At no point does Biden mention terminating Social Security and SSI benefits or banning “side hustles.” A transcript of Biden’s remarks available via the White House’s website also indicates he never proposed an executive order targeting Social Security, SSI, or “side hustles,” either.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Reuters and Lead Stories both reported the claim was false on Mar. 28 and Mar. 29, respectively. (RELATED: Video Showing Joe Biden Saying Russia Occupied Kyiv ‘For 10 Years’ Is Not Real)

Additionally, neither the White House nor Biden have publicly commented on the false claim made via the TikTok video.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.