FACT CHECK: Images Claim To Show Alligators In The Rio Grande

A post shared on Facebook claims to show alligators being used in the Rio Grande.

Verdict: False

The image is generated by artificial intelligence.

Fact Check:

A judge ordered the release of migrants who were allegedly involved in a stampede on the southern border that overwhelmed National Guard troops, according to the El Paso Times.

Social media users are sharing an image of a boat with men in vests with crocodiles. One user wrote, “Just in….state of Texas USA, just approved for the use of Crocodiles as border patrol agents…Taxas is not smiling with anyone.”

This claim, though, is false. Check Your Fact could not find any media outlets reporting that Texas was using crocodiles. A wider internet search also did not yield any results. (RELATED: Image Misidentifies Moscow Terrorist Attack Suspect)

The image in the Facebook post has been artificially generated. Check Your Fact ran the image through Hive Moderation, a tool that can detect content created by artificial intelligence. The tool found it was 99.9% chance it was generated by artificial intelligence.

Verify also debunked this claim.