FACT CHECK: Images Allegedly Showing Diddy Being Arrested Are AI-Generated

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows images of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs being arrested.

Verdict: False

The images have been created with artificial intelligence (AI). Combs has not been arrested at the time of writing.

Fact Check:

Owens is currently facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and sexual abuse leading to a Homeland Security raid of his home, according to The Independent. Federal agents raided his homes located in California and Florida last week in connection to the sex-trafficking allegations and will “release more information when it becomes available,” Newsweek reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows two images proving that Combs was arrested. The first one shows him with his arms behind his back while surrounded by cops. The second appears to be a mugshot.

These images have been digitally fabricated, however. The images were originally posted to Instagram by Riiah Mitchell, who mentions in his bio that he is the “Creator of the ‘Digital Echo’ A.I. Technique.” Mitchell made two posts acknowledging fact checks from USA Today and Newsweek debunking the images. He confirmed to USA Today that he created the images with AI.

There are no credible news reports about Combs being arrested at the time of writing. One of his former associates has been arrested on drug charges, according to USA Today. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Recent Photo Of Diddy On The Run)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Mitchell via direct message on Instagram and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Owens has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show Owens “on the run” following the investigation into his sex-trafficking allegations.