FACT CHECK: No, McDonald’s Did Not Create This Flyer Congratulating IDF On 30,000 Civilian Casualties

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a McDonald’s “customer notice” congratulating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for killing 30,000 civilians.

Verdict: False

The flyer is not an official one from McDonald’s. Instead, it was created by a group advocating for boycotting the fast food chain.

Fact Check:

Many people have boycotted McDonalds following the company’s Israel branches giving 100,000 free meals to Israeli soldiers and rescue forces following the Hamas attack last October, according to Time. McDonald’s global sales grew by under 4% in the fourth quarter, down from 8.8% in its previous quarter, BBC reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a flyer created by McDonald’s congratulating the IDF following 30,000 deaths in Gaza. The notice appears to be posted on a glass door.

“Upwards of 30,000 civilians have been murdered so far, during the genocide in Gaza. Congratulations to the IDF!” the flyer reads in part. “We are proud to say that McDonalds supplies the Israeli military with free meals, especially while the rest of Gaza starves. We simply don’t care.”

This is not actually an official poster, however. It was created by an Instagram account called “Art Workers for Palestine Scotland.” The caption reads, in part, “Print your own! Pdf in bio!! It’s time to escalate the boycott of McDonalds!” There are no credible news reports to suggest McDonald’s created such a flyer.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 32,700, but this number does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, according to The Times of Israel. (RELATED: No, Qatar Hasn’t Banned McDonald’s)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a McDonald’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.