FACT CHECK: Nickelodeon Logo Is Not The Same Shape As Epstein Island

A viral video shared on X purports the logo for children’s television channel Nickelodeon is the same shape as late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James Island.

Nickelodeon logo is the shape of Epstein Island? pic.twitter.com/didP2r4nxJ — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 25, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. According to Roger.tv and AdWeek, Nickelodeon is doing a global rebrand and returning to its well-known “splat” logo.

Fact Check:

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a new documentary that premiered on Investigation Discovery, alleges Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider “mistreated women and children,” according to The Washington Post. Multiple former Nickelodeon actors, including “Zoey 101’s” Alexa Nikolas, have come forward to describe their experiences working with Schneider, Business Insider reported.

The X video, viewed four million times, purports the Nickelodeon logo is the same shape as Epstein’s Little St. James Island. The video shows a comparison of the logo with the shape of the island and an off-screen narrator remarks they are pretty much the same.

The claim is false, however. According to the website, Roger.tv, Nickelodeon is doing a global rebrand and returning to its well-known “splat” logo.

“Our re-imagining of the splat began with looking for ways to not only simplify the shape, but to establish it as the starting point for the rest of the graphic language built around it. Inspired by the construction of the ‘I’ from the logotype, we started with a circular grid for creating shapes,” the website indicates.

Likewise, Sabrina Caluori, executive vice president of global kids and family marketing at Nickelodeon and Paramount, confirmed the rebrand to AdWeek in May 2023.

“It was time for us to really look at the brand, and look at our audience, and talk with our audience and revisit all the pieces of Nickelodeon,” Caluori said of the channel’s rebrand at the time. Multiple variations of the “splat” logo previously used by the network have been archived by the website, Logopedia.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes debunked the claim via an April 1 article. Poynter also debunked the claim a few days earlier on Mar. 27. (RELATED: Claim That Planet Fitness Hired Lia Thomas As ‘Paid Spokesperson’ As Satirical)

Furthermore, Nickelodeon has not publicly issued a statement commenting on the claim via its website or its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Nickelodeon for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.