FACT CHECK: No, The Simpsons Did Not Predict Diddy’s Recent Legal Troubles

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a frame from “The Simpsons” depicting rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs running from police.

Verdict: False

The photo was created with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Fact Check:

Combs is now facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape, according to The Independent. Federal agents raided two of his houses in March in connection to the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, BBC reported.

The Facebook post alleges “The Simpsons” featured a scene in which Combs is chased by police. The image appears to show an illustration in the style of “The Simpsons” in which a man resembling the rapper can be seen running in a pink suit and sunglasses while cops pursue him.

“The Simpsons never get it wrong,” the caption reads. The account specifies in the comments that the image is meant to depict Combs. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Recent Photo Of Diddy On The Run)

This is not a genuine frame from the show, however. The image has a watermark that says “DJ Skandalous,” who originally posted the image. The description indicates that the photo is “AI imagery.” In the comments, he includes a link to his Instagram, which shows other images created with AI.

Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, says that the image is 93.9% likely to be AI-generated.

Check Your Fact has reached out to DJ Skandalous for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation about “The Simpsons” predicting real-life events has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that the show predicted the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.