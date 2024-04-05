FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Benjamin Netanyahu’s Nephew Being Shot By Hamas

A video shared on X claims to show Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nephew being shot by Hamas.

❌⚡️❌Israeli Prime Minister’s nephew, Captain Yair Netanyahu, being put to hell by Resistance Mujahideen pic.twitter.com/6Z1Xdhktoz — Patriot (@iran2220) April 2, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The incident occurred in 2019, with the Israeli officer surviving being shot. There is no evidence the man in the video is Yair Netanyahu.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it detained over 500 members of terror groups, including high-ranking commanders, according to the Times of Israel.

Social media users are claiming that a video shows Netanyahu’s nephew was killed by Palestinian militants. One user wrote, “Israeli Prime Minister’s nephew, Captain Yair Netanyahu, being put to hell by Resistance Mujahideen.”

This claim is misleading. The video does show an IDF officer being shot by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad sniper, according to the Times of Israel. The video was aired on Lebanese television in 2019, and the officer survived the incident, the outlet reported.

The image of the soldier does not appear to show any Netanyahu. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the Israeli soldier in the image appears to be Yair Nifousy, a 20-year-old paratrooper who died of wounds sustained in Gaza in November 2023, according to the Times of Israel.

The origin of this claim appears to be from a Turkish outlet claiming that Netanyahu’s nephew was killed. It uses the same image of Yair Nifousy but claims his name is Yair Netanyahu and that he was a captain. Nifousy was a staff sergeant. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims He Defeated ISIS In 4 Weeks)

Yair Netanyahu appears to be the prime minister’s son, not nephew. He does not appear to have fought in Gaza recently, with him being spotted in Miami, Florida, according to the Daily Mail. He is known for his controversial social media presence and far-right views, the Times of Israel reported.