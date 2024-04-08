FACT CHECK: Video Shows Ukrainian Missile Strikes, Not Iranian Retaliation

A video shared on X claims to show Iranian retaliation strikes on Israel.

B R E A K I N G A L E R T – Iran has started to attack israeli occupied TelAviv with heavy missiles; fires of hell are burning, several buildings destroyed. Unverified Source❗️

Is This Real ?

#Iran pic.twitter.com/A4LiHuFjO9 — Muhammad Kashif (@Muhamma25590246) April 5, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from March 2024 and shows Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian assets, not the Iranian response to Israel.

Fact Check:

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the latter killed several senior ranking Iranian officers in a strike, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are sharing a video of explosions, claiming it shows Iranian retaliation against Israel. One user wrote,” R E A K I N G A L E R T – Iran has started to attack israeli occupied TelAviv with heavy missiles; fires of hell are burning, several buildings destroyed.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from March 2024. It was taken in Sevastopol, which is occupied by Russia. The video was shared to X by OSINTtechnical.

Sevastopol, multiple Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile slam into a Russian target pic.twitter.com/D8emHWNn4z — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024

“Sevastopol, multiple Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile slam into a Russian target,” the tweet reads.

The claim was also debunked by BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims He Defeated ISIS In 4 Weeks)

“This video is being widely shared tonight with false claims that it shows an Iranian missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. In fact, the video shows Ukrainian missiles target Russian ships in Sevastopol on 23 March,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

Ukraine claimed it hit two Russian naval vessels during the attack, according to CNN. One vessel, the Yuri Ivanov, was visually confirmed to have been damaged in March, according to open-source intelligence website WarSpotting.

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MOD) stated that three vessels were damaged in the strike in a March 29 tweet.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 March 2024. Find out more about Defence Intelligence’s use of language: https://t.co/LUNXKX1nPb #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bqKWnZ1E8t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2024

“Analysis of imagery identified one building had been structurally damaged, including a partial roof collapse, and two additional buildings had suffered blast damage. Two Ropucha-class landing ships, tanks and one Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship were also damaged in the strikes,” the UK MOD said.