FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent

A viral image shared on X purports to show Iranian trucks recently crossing the border from Iraq into Syria.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷 Iranian trucks cross the border from Iraq into Syria carrying various types of weapons. pic.twitter.com/3ceZbUbyxs — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image, which originally stems from the website “EPA Images,” shows National Army Day celebrations in Tehran in 2019.

Fact Check:

Seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including top commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were recently killed following an airstrike on a building next to Iran’s embassy in Damascus, according to the Times of Israel. Israel is believed to be responsible for the airstrike, the outlet reported.

“JUST IN: Iranian trucks cross the border from Iraq into Syria carrying various types of weapons,” the X image’s caption reads. The image, viewed one million times, shows four trucks transporting weapons.

The claim is false, however, as the image is not recent. The image, which originally stems from the website “EPA Images,” shows National Army Day celebrations in Tehran in 2019.

“Iranian army trucks carrying missiles take part in celebrations marking Army Day in the capital Tehran, called on countries across the Middle East to unite against the United States — amid rising tensions between the two countries following the U.S. classification of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” the image’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the image referenced in any recent credible news reports about Iran. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the image dates back to 2019 via an April 6 article. Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the website of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its associated social media accounts. (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Claims Iran Hit U.S. Ship Off The Coast Of Bahrain)

Check Your Fact has contacted Iran’s Ministry of Foreign of Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.