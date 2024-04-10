FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Magazine Cover Of Emmanuel Macron Throwing Frogs From Helicopters

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Titanic Magazine cover of French President Emmanuel Macron throwing frogs from a helicopter.



The image does not show a genuine cover from Titanic. It is fake, according to multiple reports.

Macron, along with the Egyptian president and King of Jordan, called for a ceasefire and for Hamas to release hostages it took during its October 7 terrorist attack against Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

Social media users are claiming to show an image of a magazine cover depicting Macron throwing frogs out of a helicopter.

This image appears to be fake. Check Your Fact reviewed Titanic’s website and social media accounts and did not find any magazine covers matching the one in the Facebook image. The number in the image, 4352, shows an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler smoking a bong, not one of Macron.

A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged magazine cover. Julia Mateus, editor in chief of the magazine, told Reuters in March 2024 that the image was “another fake.”

Reuters reported that the image started circulating after Macron said that there was “no consensus at this stage” about sending troops to Ukraine and that “nothing can be excluded.”

“We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win,” Macron said in late February, according to Reuters.

Full Fact also debunked the claim.