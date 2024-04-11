FACT CHECK: Image Of False United Nations’ Goals Shared Online

A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows the United Nations’ (U.N.) Agenda 2030 goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteeltruth)

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The U.N.’s actual Agenda 2030 does not align with the goals shown in the Instagram post.

Fact Check:

Palestine has applied to become a full U.N. member, as Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour has said the country wants to be “equals to other nations and states,” according to Al-Jazeera. The application comes six months into the war between Israel and Hamas, which has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, the outlet reported.

An Instagram image allegedly shows the U.N.’s Agenda 2030 mission goals. The post shares a photo of an alleged list on a blue background.

“NEW WORLD ORDER,” the top of the image’s text reads.

Some items on the list include “end of animal ownership,” “government-raised children,” “end of non-essential air travel” and “limited access to wild spaces.”

“Say NO to the #NWO #OneWorldGovernment,” the post’s caption reads. “Say YES to #Sovereignty.”

This is not a genuine list, however. The U.N.’s actual Agenda 2030 can be found on its website. It does not align with the list seen on Instagram.

U.N. officials said in 2023 that the world is “woefully off track” to meet its goals by 2030, according to UN News. One of the U.N.’s main goals, ending poverty, is off track into 2024. Amina Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the U.N., estimated that some 600 million people “will still be living in extreme poverty beyond 2030,” according to another UN News report.

The claim was also debunked by PolitiFact. (RELATED: Did The United Nations Say ‘Children Must Have Sexual Partners’?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a U.N. spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.