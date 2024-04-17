FACT CHECK: Fact Checking Rachel Maddow’s Claim About Student Loans

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow claimed Republicans are suing to block President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan to make sure Americans have to “pay more to banks on student loans.”

Republicans are suing, in multiple states, to make sure that Americans have to pay more to banks on student loans. In an election year. pic.twitter.com/zwWouVKtxy — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 9, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Although Maddow is correct that multiple Republican states are suing the Biden administration over its student loan debt relief program, both sources and experts indicate that the student loan program is funded by the federal government and taxpayers rather than individual private banks.

Fact Check:

Biden’s latest round of student loan debt relief will cancel student loan debt for “4,890 more borrowers” in Maryland, according to WMAR 2 News.

Maddow claimed Republicans are suing against Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan to make sure Americans have to pay more to banks on student loans.

“Republicans are suing over and over again in multiple states, Republicans are suing, to make sure that Americans have to pay more in student loans. To make sure that you have to pay more interest to banks on your student loans. That is what they are offering America in this election year,” Maddow said.

The claim is misleading. All federal student aid programs, which include student loans, are funded by federal tax dollars, according to U.S. and News Report.

Congress sets aside “money to fund these programs as part of the annual budget” and once the budget is passed and signed by the president, Congress “electronically transfers the money from the Department of the Treasury to the Department of Education.” Students who are seeking aid must attend an institution that meets the requirements listed under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, the outlet noted.

The student loan program has evolved since its advent when loans were first issued directly to borrowers under the National Defense Education Act of 1958, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. In 1965, the federal government introduced the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program, which both subsidized and guaranteed student loans issued by “private lenders.” In 1972, Sallie Mae was established and the institution “originated federally guaranteed student loans under FFEL and worked as a servicer and collector of federal student loans.” Finally, in 1992, the government piloted the direct student loan program to “eliminate the ‘middleman’ of FFEL lenders and related subsidies.” The direct student loan program operated alongside FFEL until FFEL ended in 2010, according to the group.