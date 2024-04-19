FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Did Not Make Truth Social Post Claiming He Is ‘Just As Innocent’ As O.J. Simpson

An image shared on X purports to show a TRUTH Social statement from 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump claiming he said he is “just as innocent” as O.J. Simpson.

Verdict: False

The purported post does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social profile, official website, or verified Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Fact Check:

Trump recently made an appearance at a Harlem bodega where “a man was fatally stabbed in 2022,” according to Politico. Trump made the visit while in New York for his trial involving alleged hush money payments, ABC News reported.

“We lost a terrific man who had razor sharp whit [sic] and a killer smile today. And he liked ME, so you know he was a good man! Just like your favorite president, ME, he was accused of horrible things. He said he didn’t do those things and I’m just as innocent as him! Rest in piece [sic] OJ!” the purported TRUTH Social statement shared via the X image reads.

The claim is false, however. The purported statement does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social profile. The statement is also not found on his official website or his verified Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Trump made the purported statement. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes also labeled the claim as false via an April 17 article. (RELATED: No, O.J. Simpson Did Not Publish A Tweet Confessing To Murder)

Check Your Fact reviewed the purported TRUTH Social statement attributed to Trump, and there are obvious errors that draw its legitimacy into question. The word “whit” is misspelled. The post also uses the wrong form of the word “piece” in the phrase “rest in peace.”

Simpson, a former professional football player who was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, recently died following a battle with prostate cancer, according to CBS News.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.