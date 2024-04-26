FACT CHECK: Donald Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Stumbled Through Announcing’ Picture Of The Year At 2024 Oscars

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that television host Jimmy Kimmel stumbled through announcing “Picture of the Year” at the 2024 Oscars.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Kimmel did not present Picture of the Year, Al Pacino did.

Fact Check:

The Supreme Court on Thursday is going to determine whether he is largely immune to criminal prosecution as a former president, according to Time. Lower courts already rejected this idea before Trump appealed to the Supreme Court, the outlet reported.

Trump claims that after Kimmel read aloud Trump’s post criticizing Kimmel during the Oscars “before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year.'” Trump’s post concludes that Kimmel will “go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

Trump also noted that Kimmel read out a Truth Social post Trump made insulting him during the Oscars. This is true, according to CNN. “I was told we have like an extra minute, and I’m really proud of something and I was wondering if I could share it with you. I just got a review,” he had said. The March 10 Truth Social post reads, in part, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars.”

Kimmel, however, did not announce Best Picture at the Oscars. Instead, it was actor Al Pacino, which can be seen in a YouTube upload from ABC News. (RELATED: Did Trump File For Bankruptcy 4 Times In 15 Years?)



Kimmel posted a screenshot of Trump’s post on X with the response, “In fairness to our former President, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino….”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.