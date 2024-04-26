FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Falsely Claims Tyson Foods Is Putting Insects In Its Products

An image shared on Facebook claims Tyson Foods is purportedly putting insects in its products.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. Lead Stories debunked the claim via an April 24 article.

Fact Check:

Back in March, Tyson Foods announced it will close a pork plant in Perry, Iowa, which will impact 1,200 workers, according to Reuters. The pork plant is due to close on June 28, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image claims Tyson Foods is purportedly putting insects in its products. “The bugs have arrived, read the labels,” text overlay on the image reads. According to the same image, crickets, mealworms, and grasshoppers are purportedly going to be added to multiple Tyson Foods products, including its Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, and Jimmy Dean brands. The image does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. The claim is neither referenced on Tyson Foods’ website nor its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Lead Stories debunked the claim that Tyson Foods is purportedly putting insects in its products via an April 24 article. (RELATED: No, Ali Khamenei Did Not Appear On Forbes Cover)

According to the outlet, the claim “may have originated in a misunderstanding following the announcement of a partnership between Tyson Foods and insect ingredient supplier Protix.” The partnership between Tyson Foods and Protix was announced via an October 2023 press release, the outlet indicated.

In December 2023, Reuters debunked a social media post claiming insects would be added to Tyson Foods as a result of its partnership with Protix.

Check Your Fact has contacted Tyson Foods for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.