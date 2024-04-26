FACT CHECK: No, Kinder Is Not Using Insects In Its Chocolate

A video shared on Facebook claims Kinder Chocolate uses insects in one of its products.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The ingredient the video refers to is an insect secretion, not an insect itself.

Fact Check:

The global chocolate supply is under a “real threat” as a virus is spreading through cocoa trees in West Africa, according to New York Post. The virus spreads through mealybugs that feed on the cacao and are highly resistant to pesticides, the outlet reported.

A Facebook video shows someone pointing to a Kinder package on the shelf and emphasizing the ingredient “shellack.” It then shows a screen recording of a user entering the ingredient into a Google search which returns images of insects.

“The Kinder brand, which is a German company, owner of the Schokobons recently stated in a declaration that it uses insects as an ingredient in this popular product for kids,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to suggest that Kinder made a statement saying it uses insects as an ingredient.

Shellac, as it is spelled in English, is not an insect, but instead a resin made from the secretions of the lac insect, according to Britannica. “We use shellac and gum Arabic to prevent the chocolate surface of Kinder Schoko-Bons from melting, making it more resistant when you hold it in your hand, and to make it shinier,” Kinder’s website reads. (RELATED: Photo Of ‘Nun Moth’ Is Artistic Depiction, Not Real Image)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for Ferrero, which owns Kinder, and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.