FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Lord Mayor Of Liverpool Reciting Muslim Profession Of Faith

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows the Lord Mayor of Liverpool reciting the Muslim profession of faith, also known as Shahadah.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It does not show the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Mary Rasmussen.

Fact Check:

A Facebook video appears to show a man repeating the Muslim profession of faith, also known as the Shahadah, as it is being read to him. “I testify there is no god but Allah and Muhammed is messenger of Allah,” he says in English at the end, after saying it in Arabic. “Mayor of Liverpool accepts Islam,” the post’s caption reads.



The video is miscaptioned, however. Check Your Fact could not verify the man’s identity via reverse image search. It is clear he is not the current Lord Mayor of Liverpool, however. The current Lord Mayor is Mary Rasmussen, according to Liverpool Town Hall’s website. Rasmussen’s appearance differs greatly from the man in the video as she is a woman with blonde, shoulder-length hair. (RELATED: No, Sky News Did Not Make A Post Referring To Sydney Mall Attacker As Islamic Terrorist)

This is not the first time misinformation involving Islam has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Sky News made a post referring to the Sydney mall attacker as “Radical Islamic Jihadi Muslim Terrorist.”