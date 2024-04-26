FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Flags On Egyptian Pyramid

A video shared on X claims that Palestinian flags were planted on top of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Verdict: False

The video has been manipulated to include the Palestinian flag. A similar video posted in 2019 shows no flag.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming it shows a Palestinian flag on top of the Pyramid of Giza. One user wrote,” Palestinian supporter in the cradle of the Middle East – on top the Pyramid of Giza, Egypt…”

This does not appear to be true. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found a similar video from Instagram that appears to show an unedited version of the X video. The video does not show anyone on top of the pyramid and was uploaded in 2019.

Ashraf Mohi, director general of the Giza Plateau archaeological site, told AFP Fact Check that the claim was not true. (RELATED: Are There Laws That Criminalize Giving Food And Drinks To Voters In Line At The Polls?)

“It is not a real footage and it is prohibited to climb the pyramid, according to the antiquities protection law,” Mohi said to the outlet.

The user who posted the video in 2019 also posted the edited one that includes the Palestinian flag on TikTok, according to the outlet. His bio on Instagram and Direct.me describe him as a “VFX-3D artist” and “creative director.” A review of his TikTok and Instagram shows that he posts videos that have clear digital additions.